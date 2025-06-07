Principia Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,986 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.91% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of GOAU opened at $29.80 on Friday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.65.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

