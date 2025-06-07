First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

