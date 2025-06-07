Piscataqua Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of KMB opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

