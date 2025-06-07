Barton Investment Management Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Barton Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.