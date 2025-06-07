SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPYG stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

