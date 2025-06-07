Barton Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Barton Investment Management reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 3.3% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $27,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $234,992,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $105,592,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.23, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,360 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

