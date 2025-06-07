Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 151,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,752. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5%

AFL opened at $103.71 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

