Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys 3,170 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NVS opened at $118.02 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.