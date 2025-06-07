Godsey & Gibb Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

