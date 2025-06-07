WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

