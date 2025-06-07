WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $253.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

