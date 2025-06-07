Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,583 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 12.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.