Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

