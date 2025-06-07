Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,945 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rekor Systems worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,340,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,666.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 192,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 119.85% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

