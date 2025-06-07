Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Natera makes up 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Natera Stock Down 1.1%

NTRA opened at $163.76 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,183.76. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $978,693.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at $29,695,784.62. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,783. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

