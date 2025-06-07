Gleason Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,537,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS opened at $76.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $76.79.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.