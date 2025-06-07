Gleason Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.88 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

