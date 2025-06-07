Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 2.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 191,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

