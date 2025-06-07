KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Sells $10,659.00 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,833.94. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
KALA BIO Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KALA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. KALA BIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of KALA BIO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA
KALA BIO Company Profile
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KALA BIO
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.