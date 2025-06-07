KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Sells $10,659.00 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,833.94. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. KALA BIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KALA BIO by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in KALA BIO by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in KALA BIO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,048 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in KALA BIO by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.