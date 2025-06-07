Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Peter Tonagh Acquires 123,456 Shares

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tonagh purchased 123,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,875.26 ($129,789.13).

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

