Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 513 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,987 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.98, for a total value of $1,236,558.26.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 570 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.12, for a total value of $211,538.40.

NASDAQ APP opened at $417.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.29. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

