McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) CAO David M. Whitney Sells 2,221 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $764,521.74. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

