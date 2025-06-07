Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Insider Olivia I. Lindsay Sells 11,000 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Banc of California Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

