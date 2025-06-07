James Morgan Roche Sells 7,142 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $286,251.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,814.88. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $143,022.88.

On Thursday, May 15th, James Morgan Roche sold 14,222 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $569,022.22.

On Tuesday, May 13th, James Morgan Roche sold 13,340 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $533,866.80.

On Thursday, May 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

