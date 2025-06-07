James Morgan Roche Sells 7,142 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $286,251.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,814.88. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $143,022.88.
- On Thursday, May 15th, James Morgan Roche sold 14,222 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $569,022.22.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, James Morgan Roche sold 13,340 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $533,866.80.
- On Thursday, May 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $842,451.75.
NASDAQ BWIN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
