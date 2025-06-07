Verum Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2%

CI opened at $311.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.39 and its 200-day moving average is $309.15. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

