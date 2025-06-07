Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $196.13 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

