DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.06 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. This represents a 63.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

