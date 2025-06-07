Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.69.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,765 shares of company stock worth $11,821,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $99.07 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.