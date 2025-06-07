3,684 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Crocs makes up 0.9% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

CROX opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

