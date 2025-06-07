Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Birkenstock makes up about 2.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Birkenstock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,124,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,681,000 after buying an additional 194,622 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 256,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $131,786,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,618 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIRK stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

