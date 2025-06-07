Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Position Boosted by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs accounts for 6.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $90.75 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,495,267 shares of company stock valued at $131,012,865 over the last quarter.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

