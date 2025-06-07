Piscataqua Savings Bank Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $276.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

