iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director David Hallal Sells 38,228 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $391,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, David Hallal sold 38,227 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $388,004.05.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

