Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.42. 31,692,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 8,726,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Specifically, Director Ranbir Singh sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $105,304.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $13,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,390,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,356,683.92. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 50,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,333.36. The trade was a 32.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 794,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

