Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Bausch + Lomb makes up 0.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,079.68. This trade represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.