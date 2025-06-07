Congress Asset Management Co. Has $77.93 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,035 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.59% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $77,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $196,578,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

