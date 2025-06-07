Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

