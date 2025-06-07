Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 268.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 122,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $296.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.19. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $362.00 to $351.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.54.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

