Compton Financial Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.