Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

