iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 279,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

