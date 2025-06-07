Verum Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

