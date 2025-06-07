iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

