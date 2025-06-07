206,932 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. NU makes up approximately 1.4% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $185,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 3.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of NU by 42.7% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,088,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 625,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

