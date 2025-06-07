Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at $81,044,983.38. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,076. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $103.81 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

