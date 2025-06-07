First Affirmative Financial Network Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK stock opened at $297.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.86 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

