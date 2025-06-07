Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

