Evexia Wealth LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evexia Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 3.1% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CB opened at $293.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.64 and a 200-day moving average of $281.72. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock worth $40,387,620. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

