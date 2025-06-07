SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Reduced by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $558.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.78. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.