CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 2.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 981.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 32.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

